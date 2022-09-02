Menu

Canada

Smoke from local, U.S. wildfires filtering into Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 7:33 pm
Smoky skies are beginning to filter into the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Smoky skies are beginning to filter into the Okanagan. Kori Nightingale

Smoky skies are beginning to filter through southern British Columbia.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the smoke is coming local wildfires and from south of the border.

Read more: Campfire ban still in effect, says Central Okanagan regional district

“Smoke from large fires across the border in Idaho and Washington is moving into the southern part of B.C., including the Southeast Fire Centre and Coastal Fire Centre,” said BC Wildfire.

Smoky skies rolling into West Kelowna on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Smoky skies rolling into West Kelowna on Friday afternoon. Julie Forrest-Yadlowski

“Smoke in the Cariboo Fire Centre is primarily due to fires located within the Kamloops Fire Centre.”

In Washington state, three large wildfires are burning between Seattle and Spokane.

The White River fire is estimated at 3,575 acres (1,446 hectares) and is one per cent contained; the Stayman fire is 1,200 acres (485 ha) but is 100 per cent contained; and the Mohr wildfire is 6,944 acres (2,810 ha) and is 86 per cent contained.

BCWS says the increased smoke is expected to continue for the next few days.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
