Canadian wins World Press Photo’s 2022 photo of the year award

Considered the Oscars of photography the World Press Photo Exhibit showcases the best work of photo journalists across the world.

The Montreal exhibit at Marché Bonsecours features 120 pictures from photo journalists from around the world. 81 of them have won awards this year.

The photographers’ subjects ranged from the war in Ukraine to the climate crisis and Indigenous issues — the topic of the photo that won the top prize this year.

The photo of the year was taken by Amber Bracken who was on assignment for the New York Times in British Columbia.

The picture depicts red dresses hung on wooden crosses lined up along a roadside to commemorate the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential school.

“I was really aware that it was a delicate situation, that a lot of people were hurting quite deeply and so I really wanted to think carefully about the way that we did our work,” Bracken explained.

Bracken, who is from Alberta, says the site and the installation were the first thing she saw as her team drove into the residential school.

For her, seeing so many crosses lined up one after the other really drove home the weight of the tragedy.

“There’s this big difference between the idea of children and then having this physical form which is what this installation does — it gives back to them some physical representation,” Bracken said.

Caroline Monnet, this year’s spokesperson for the World Press Photo exhibit says it’s important the photograph is seen on an international level.

Monnet was born to an Anishinaabe mother and grew up hearing the stories and testimonies of lives spent in residential schools.

“It just means our stories can no longer be buried under silence. These are stories we grew up hearing around the kitchen table and finally we can talk about it,” Monnet said. “To have this photograph as photograph of the year says we can no longer ignore Indigenous issues, we can no longer not consider Indigenous people in the decision-making.”

Monnet is a visual artist herself and she is also presenting the world premiere of her exhibition Ikwewak (Women).

Women is described as a series of photographs featuring First Nations women who break free from what Monner calls the historical European gaze.

“These series is about let’s build the future together, let’s be present and let’s think about the next generation to come,” Monnet added.

The exhibit is open to the public starting Aug. 31 until Oct. 2.