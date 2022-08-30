Menu

Winnipeg truck driver killed, another injured in B.C. highway crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 2:29 pm
RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News

One Winnipeg man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a crash on a British Columbia highway Monday.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 5 south of Merritt, B.C., RCMP said.

Police determined that one commercial transport truck read-ended another, after which the second vehicle caught fire.

Fatal Coquihalla crash sparks fire, closes B.C. highway for hours

The driver of the first truck, a man from Edmonton, wasn’t hurt in the crash, but the driver of the second truck died at the scene. A co-driver in the second semi managed to extricate himself from the cab but was seriously injured.

According to RCMP, the truck driven by the Winnipeggers was eventually completely consumed by flames, which caused a temporary closure of the highway in both directions.

Police continue to investigate and are currently looking for more information from witnesses. Names of the crash victims have not been released.

