Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Investigation into Barrie crash that killed 6 young people continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'Police, coroner probe deaths of 6 young people in Barrie' Police, coroner probe deaths of 6 young people in Barrie
WATCH ABOVE: Six young people out for a Friday evening of fun were found dead in a vehicle in a construction hole on Sunday. As Seán O’Shea reports, they’re being remembered fondly by friends.

BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend.

The force says the probe into the “tragic event” will take time to complete.

On Monday evening, family members were escorted by police to the lip of a large concrete pit in a construction zone where the crash took place and could be seen tossing flowers into it.

The City of Barrie says the intersection has been closed since the spring and the area is currently the site of a municipal construction project.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Had so much life ahead of them’: Barrie mourns 6 young adults killed in crash

Police have said four men and two women who were reported missing on Saturday were believed to be the six people found dead in the crash early Sunday, which had not been reported when officers came across the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Those missing have been identified by police as 22-year-old Curtis King, 23-year-old River Wells, 22-year-old Jason Ono-O’Connor, 22-year-old Luke West, 20-year-old Jersey Mitchell and 21-year-old Haley Marin.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Barrie tagBarrie crash tagCurtis King tagHaley Marin tagLuke West tagRiver Wells tagcrash Barrie tagJason Ono-O’Connor tagJersey Mitchell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers