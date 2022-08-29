Menu

Weather

Winds on Manitoba lakes could raise water levels by 5 feet, warning says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 8:59 am
Waves crash ashore at Gimli, Man., on Lake Winnipeg in this file photo. View image in full screen
Waves crash ashore at Gimli, Man., on Lake Winnipeg in this file photo. Global News / File

A wind warning is in effect along some of the shorelines of lakes Winnipeg and Manitoba.

The provincial Hydrologic Forecast Centre said high-wind effects began early Monday and are expected to last until Tuesday, with northwest winds up to 70 km/h potentially raising water levels by five feet or more.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm, tornado warnings lifted in southern Manitoba

Affected areas include the south basin of Lake Manitoba, plus shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg.

Residents and property owners are being encouraged to take precautions until the winds die down.

Click to play video: 'Feds, province team up for work on improving quality of Lake Winnipeg' Feds, province team up for work on improving quality of Lake Winnipeg
Feds, province team up for work on improving quality of Lake Winnipeg – Aug 12, 2021
