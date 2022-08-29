Winds on Manitoba lakes could raise water levels by 5 feet, warning says

Send this page to someone via email

A wind warning is in effect along some of the shorelines of lakes Winnipeg and Manitoba.

The provincial Hydrologic Forecast Centre said high-wind effects began early Monday and are expected to last until Tuesday, with northwest winds up to 70 km/h potentially raising water levels by five feet or more.

Affected areas include the south basin of Lake Manitoba, plus shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg.

Residents and property owners are being encouraged to take precautions until the winds die down.

