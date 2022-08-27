Over $140M in drugs found in vintage car shipped from Canada to Australia

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested in Australia after more than $155-million AUD ($140-million CAD) worth of illegal drugs were discovered in a vintage car shipped from Canada.

Australia’s New South Wales Police Force says border officers received a tip about a shipping container that had arrived at a port in Sydney from Canada earlier this month.

Officers X-rayed the contents — a 1960 vintage Bentley S2 — and discovered a large quantity of methylamphetamine hidden behind the headlights.

After partially dismantling the vehicle, police recovered a total of 161 kilograms of methylamphetamine and 30 kilograms of cocaine from the vehicle.

On Thursday, police arrested three men and one woman, all between the ages of 22 and 25, charging them with a total of 23 counts including drug offences.

Several vehicles, 2.2 kilograms of methylamphetamine and more than $1.1-million in cash was also seized.

Officers from Australia’s State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad, Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police and the RCMP are involved in the ongoing investigation.