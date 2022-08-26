Menu

Politics

Tanya Fir named Alberta jobs minister after Doug Schweitzer resignation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:40 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Tanya Fir in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Tanya Fir in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

United Conservative Party MLA for Calgary-Peigan, Tanya Fir, has been named Alberta minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Friday after Doug Schweitzer resigned from the position Aug. 5.

Read more: Alberta’s jobs minister Doug Schweitzer resigns

Fir will continue to serve as associate minister of Red Tape Reduction, Kenney said in a news release.

Fir was first elected in 2019. She has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary. She also worked as a human resources advisor in Alberta’s oil and gas industry for more than 19 years, according to her biography on the government website.

Read more: Critics believe Alberta’s new anti red-tape legislation could do more harm on environment

When he announced his resignation from Cabinet, Schweitzer said he would continue to serve as MLA until the end of the month or another date established closer to that time.

“It was an honour to serve alongside the premier and my colleagues. I believe that people will look back at the last six to 12 months as the economic turning point for Alberta,” Schweitzer’s announcement read.

Schweitzer previously said he will not seek re-election next year.

