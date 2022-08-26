Tanya Fir named Alberta jobs minister after Doug Schweitzer resignation

Send this page to someone via email

United Conservative Party MLA for Calgary-Peigan, Tanya Fir, has been named Alberta minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Friday after Doug Schweitzer resigned from the position Aug. 5.

Fir will continue to serve as associate minister of Red Tape Reduction, Kenney said in a news release.

Fir was first elected in 2019. She has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary. She also worked as a human resources advisor in Alberta’s oil and gas industry for more than 19 years, according to her biography on the government website.

When he announced his resignation from Cabinet, Schweitzer said he would continue to serve as MLA until the end of the month or another date established closer to that time.

“It was an honour to serve alongside the premier and my colleagues. I believe that people will look back at the last six to 12 months as the economic turning point for Alberta,” Schweitzer’s announcement read.

Schweitzer previously said he will not seek re-election next year.