Comments

Crime

Interior Health’s former top doc charged with new child sex crimes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 2:52 pm
Dr. Albert de Villiers. View image in full screen
Dr. Albert de Villiers. Shelby Thom / Global News

Interior Health’s former chief medical health officer has been charged with more child sex crimes out of Grande Prairie, Alta.

Dr. Albert Stefanus de Villiers, who was until June 2021 the health authority’s top doctor, was charged Tuesday with invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism and making sexually explicit material available to a child, relating to events that allegedly took place between January 2017 and December 2019.

Read more: Assault trial scheduled for Interior Health’s former top doctor in Alberta

Grande Prairie RCMP said in a statement that they launched an investigation into new complaints against De Villiers, 54, in January. At that time he had already been charged with similar crimes alleged to have occurred in an overlapping timeframe.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health’s chief medical health officer arrested' Interior Health’s chief medical health officer arrested
Interior Health’s chief medical health officer arrested – Jun 9, 2021

De Villiers is already scheduled to appear from Jan. 10 to 23, 2023 in court for a judge-alone trial on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in Grande Prairie for events that allegedly took place between June 15, 2018, and July 31, 2020.

Read more: Interior Health’s top doctor declines comment as he is released from custody on alleged child sex crimes

Information on those charges alleges that de Villiers unlawfully committed a sexual assault on the victim between those dates and the interference charge alleges that de Villiers “did for a sexual purpose, unlawfully touch, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, a part of the body (of) a person under the age of 16 years old.”

De Villiers was the north zone lead medical health officer with Alberta Health Services, based in Grande Prairie, at the time of the alleged offences, according to his LinkedIn page. He spent 16 years in that position, from January 2004 to July 2020, before leaving his post.

He took over as chief medical health officer of Interior Health in August 2020.

Previously he worked out of Grande Prairie as the lead medical health officer with Alberta’s north zone. He originally came to Canada from South Africa.

Following a judicial hearing on the latest round of charges, de Villiers was released on multiple conditions including to not be in the presence of any persons under the age of 16 without supervision.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Interior Health tagGrande Prairie tagSex charges tagAlta. tagDe Villiers tagDr. Albert Stefanus de Villiers tagih chief medical health officer tag

