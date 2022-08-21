B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery, team hopeful for late season return

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Lions will now be without their young star quarterback after he suffered a severe foot injury late in the fourth quarter against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot which will require surgery, team doctors said.

“It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon,” B.C. Lions staff said, in a social media post.

“The club remains hopeful that the surgery and subsequent rehab will open the door for a return late in the season.”

Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. We are hopeful that rehab will leave the door open for a late-season return. Speedy recovery, Nathan 🙏#RallyForNathan Full Statement 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/UnpdTFp2bP — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 21, 2022

The B.C. Lions will be turning to Michael O’Connor to take the helm of the offence. O’Connor is a former UBC Thunderbird who won MVP in a Vanier Cup championship back in 2015.

Rourke will surely be missed at the Lions as he has led the team to a 8-1 record to start the year and leads the league with more than 3,200 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The B.C. Lions’ next game will be against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, Aug. 26.

— With files from Canadian Press.