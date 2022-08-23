Weekly survey: Have you ever judged someone primarily by their taste in music? Be honest, now…

Of the many uses for music, one of the most important might be that we use it to help us understand ourselves. Connected to that is the way we use music to project our identity to the rest of the world. And because every human is different, everyone chooses different types of music to accomplish both these things.

There’s been a lot of study into what your music taste actually says about you, specifically your personality. Here’s an example of some recent research that looks at the links between musical tastes and preferences and the kind of person we are.

My question this week is: Have another person’s musical taste caused you to steer away from them? Is knowledge of a person’s favourite music enough to judge them? Take the Twitter poll here.