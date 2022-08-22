5 songs you must hear this week: 22 August 2022

How many more weekends left before Labour Day? Really? Best start cramming in as much summer as wee can during these last couple of weeks. Here are five fresh tunes culled from the hundreds that were submitted last week.

1. Jesse Roper, Cool Whip

Single (Frontside)

Recommended If You Like: Rock with a big of soul

Jesse is a blues singer based in Victoria, BC, who obviously has a soft spot for all things Motown and probably spends a bunch of time listening to both the Black Keys, Jack White, Nathanial Rateliff, and Michael Kiwanuka. If there’s any justice, this record, produced by Gus Van Go (who has worked with Metric, Arkells, Sam Roberts, and many more) should do wonders for his career.

2. The Jins, Stay Please

Single (Frontside)

RIYL: Canadian TikTok breakouts

The Jins, a trio from Vancouver, hasn’t released a lot of material, but what they have put out has been streamed close to ten million times on Spotify and racked up 3.2 million likes on TikTok. Something seems to be happening here.

3. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burning

Cool It Down (Secretly Canadian)

RIYL: New York indie

While we wait for the first Yeah Yeah Yeahs albums in nine years, the band is teasing fans with a second single. First, it was Spitting Off the Edge of the World, which featured an appearance by Perfume Genius. Now it’s a song that was inspired by a fire Karen O had in her apartment when she was 19. Hint: Don’t leave votive candles burning. The album arrives on September 30.

4. Panic! At the Disco, Middle of a Breakup

Viva Las Vengeance (DCD2/Fueled by Ramen/3EE)

RIYL: Emo rising

If you haven’t noticed, emo has made something of a comeback in 2022 and this upcoming album (out this past Friday) will fuel that fire. The video feels like it could be a musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The tour starts just after Labour Day and will roll into Scotiabank Arena on September 25 and the Bell Centre in Montreal on September 27.

5. Council, Rust to Gold

Single (The Syndicate)

RIYL: My three sons

Like AJR and Kings of Leon, Council is a band composed of three brothers: Pat, Doug, and Andy Reeves. They’re farm boys from Baldwinsville, New York, who rehearsed in the barn. They’re off the farm now and have toured with The Strumbellas, All American Rejects, and The Kooks. Plus they’ve had their music used in the Winter Olympics, American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance.