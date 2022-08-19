Menu

Health

Emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital to undergo another overnight closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 5:25 pm
For a second time this week, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will undergo an overnight closure.

Calling it a diversion and not a closure, Interior Health issued a statement on Friday morning saying the emergency department will be temporarily closed due to limited physician availability.

Read more: Emergency department at hospital in Oliver, B.C. to undergo overnight closure

The closure will run from Saturday at 6 p.m., to Sunday at 8 a.m., with Interior Health saying emergency services will be unavailable at the hospital.

It’s the second closure at the hospital in as many days.

On Thursday, Interior Health announced an overnight closure that ran from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The nearest hospital with emergency services will be Penticton Regional Hospital at 550 Carmi Ave.

Click to play video: '72-year-old Surrey woman forced to wait overnight for emergency help' 72-year-old Surrey woman forced to wait overnight for emergency help
72-year-old Surrey woman forced to wait overnight for emergency help

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” said Interior Health.

Read more: Canadian hospitals struggling to cope with staff shortages, growing wait times

The health agency added that anyone who is unsure whether or not an emergency room visit is warranted should call HealthLink BC at 811. Available online, find non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click to play video: 'VCH investigating after woman dies in Lions Gate Hospital emergency room' VCH investigating after woman dies in Lions Gate Hospital emergency room
VCH investigating after woman dies in Lions Gate Hospital emergency room – Jul 22, 2022
