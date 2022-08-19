Menu

Canada

Canada to face off against Czechia in world junior semifinals Friday

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 8:13 am
Click to play video: 'What’s behind the lack of buzz for the World Juniors?' What’s behind the lack of buzz for the World Juniors?
WATCH ABOVE: The 2022 rescheduled World Junior Championship began yesterday and ticket sales are at a record low. Sports sociologist Dr. Stephen Sheps joins Antony Robart to discuss whether the publics' absence is because of Hockey Canada's recent sexual assault scandals – Aug 10, 2022

It’s a rematch for Canada at the world junior hockey championship Friday.

The undefeated Canadians will take on Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in the semifinals.

Read more: Canada not counting out underdog Czechs ahead of world juniors semifinals

The two sides previously met in the preliminary round, with Canada taking a 5-1 win.

The Canadians went on to beat Switzerland 6-3 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Read more: Czechs beat Americans 4-2 in quarterfinal upset at World Juniors

The Czechs earned their spot in the semis with a 4-2 upset victory over the reigning champion Americans in the quarterfinals.

Story continues below advertisement

The other semifinal will see Finland face Sweden later in the day.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
