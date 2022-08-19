Canada to face off against Czechia in world junior semifinals Friday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a rematch for Canada at the world junior hockey championship Friday.

The undefeated Canadians will take on Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in the semifinals.

The two sides previously met in the preliminary round, with Canada taking a 5-1 win.

The Canadians went on to beat Switzerland 6-3 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

The Czechs earned their spot in the semis with a 4-2 upset victory over the reigning champion Americans in the quarterfinals.

The other semifinal will see Finland face Sweden later in the day.