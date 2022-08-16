Brockville, Ont. police charge step-father with voyeurism in family home

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by Brockville Police Service has ended in voyeurism charges against a step-father connected with a home where a concealed video recording device was found.

In a media release, Brockville police say a 47-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 14 around 3:30 p.m. and was being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police say the video recording device was used to capture multiple recordings of various people in compromising positions.

The device was seized and the victims have been identified and spoken to by police.

