Crime

Brockville, Ont. police charge step-father with voyeurism in family home

By Megan King Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:10 pm
Brockville Police Service has charged a 47-year-old step-father with voyeurism after a concealed video recording device was found in a family home. View image in full screen
Brockville Police Service has charged a 47-year-old step-father with voyeurism after a concealed video recording device was found in a family home. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An investigation by Brockville Police Service has ended in voyeurism charges against a step-father connected with a home where a concealed video recording device was found.

In a media release, Brockville police say a 47-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 14 around 3:30 p.m. and was being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police say the video recording device was used to capture multiple recordings of various people in compromising positions.

The device was seized and the victims have been identified and spoken to by police.

Click to play video: 'Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms' Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms
Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms – Feb 18, 2019
