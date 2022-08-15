Menu

Traffic

Manitoba entering new phase for Perimeter Highway construction

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 6:39 pm
Road crews with a stop sign View image in full screen
Construction worker holds stop sign. Getty Images

The Province of Manitoba has announced the start of a new construction phase for the Perimeter Highway.

According to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk, the next phase involves upgrades to service roads and improving safety.

“Since the 2018 safety review of the South Perimeter Highway, our government has worked diligently to implement the measures required to enhance traffic safety, reduce collisions and save lives while also ensuring continued access for businesses and residents in the area,” he said.

Read more: Construction starts on Deacon’s Corner east of Winnipeg

“The Perimeter Highway is one of the most important economic corridors in Manitoba. Our ongoing work is critical to ensuring traffic on this route flows safely and efficiently.”

According to the release, workers will continue with several paving, resurfacing and reconstruction operations on the roads.

Motorists driving on the perimeter are advised to expect delays and drive with caution.

Click to play video: 'Construction projects in Winnipeg still on schedule' Construction projects in Winnipeg still on schedule
Construction projects in Winnipeg still on schedule – Aug 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
