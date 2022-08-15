Manitoba entering new phase for Perimeter Highway construction

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba has announced the start of a new construction phase for the Perimeter Highway.

According to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk, the next phase involves upgrades to service roads and improving safety.

“Since the 2018 safety review of the South Perimeter Highway, our government has worked diligently to implement the measures required to enhance traffic safety, reduce collisions and save lives while also ensuring continued access for businesses and residents in the area,” he said.

“The Perimeter Highway is one of the most important economic corridors in Manitoba. Our ongoing work is critical to ensuring traffic on this route flows safely and efficiently.”

According to the release, workers will continue with several paving, resurfacing and reconstruction operations on the roads.

Motorists driving on the perimeter are advised to expect delays and drive with caution.

