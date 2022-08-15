Menu

Tech

Securities regulators seek more protections for crypto trading platform investors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 6:07 pm
Winnipeg police Financial Crimes Unit sheds light on crypto scams
Sgt. Trevor Thompson of the Winnipeg police's Financial Crimes Unit explains how cryptocurrency scams differ from other forms of common financial fraud. The province announced that it is giving $100,000 to the Winnipeg Police Service for new equipment and training to help curb the rise in cryptocurrency scams. – Aug 3, 2022

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) says crypto trading platforms are now expected to make certain commitments that address investor protections while their registration applications are being reviewed.

The umbrella organization of provincial securities regulators says Crypto.com and Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. are the first to submit the pre-registration undertakings.

Read more: Bitcoin drops below US$ 20,000 for the first time since 2020

The CSA says provincial regulators are in discussion with other crypto trading platforms about following suit, and that regulators may take action if a crypto trading platform is not prepared to file an undertaking.

The commitments cover a range of issues, including not offering advice to clients, not providing margin trading, and setting some limits on how much clients can trade.

Crypto scams on the rise across New Brunswick
Crypto scams on the rise across New Brunswick – Jun 24, 2022

In June, the Ontario Securities Commission went after two crypto international trading platforms that failed to adhere to provincial securities law, securing a permanent market participation ban on one and reaching a settlement with the second.

Several crypto-trading platforms are already authorized in Canada including Coinberry Ltd., Bitbuy Technologies Inc., and Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
