Crime

Trent Lakes resident arrested for impaired driving after flight from Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 12:24 pm
Peterborough County OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving after they fled from officers on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving after they fled from officers on Aug. 14, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Trent Lakes, Ont., resident faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a crash in Selwyn Township on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle travelling on Northey’s Road.

However, police say the vehicle fled from police. It was later located in a ditch at the intersection of Northey’s Road and the 14th Line.

OPP say the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of cocaine.

Drew Calberry, 28, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of flight from a peace officer and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Calberry was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 20, OPP said Monday.

