Saskatchewan leads the country in construction numbers

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan showed a 63.0 per cent increase in building construction numbers from June 2021 to June 2022.

This puts Saskatchewan ahead of all other provinces in terms of percentage change.

Saskatchewan also finished in the top two when it comes to building construction investment. The province saw a 17.6 per cent increase between May 2022 and June 2022. The value of building construction investment in June 2022 was $464 million, the highest monthly investment in the province since August 2013.

Residential building construction also saw an increase of 24.0 per cent.

“Saskatchewan’s economy is moving full steam ahead as we advance our Government’s strategy to increase our exports and attract investment into the province,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“Saskatchewan is a global leader in the sustainable production of the food, fuel and fertilizer that the world needs, a reality that will lead to more jobs and opportunities in our province for years to come.”

The latest Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey showed there were 581,600 people employed in July 2022 – an increase of 24,400 jobs (+4.4 per cent) compared to July 2021, the third highest percentage increase among the provinces.

Saskatchewan has ranked highly in a number of other economic indicators in recent months, including June 2022 merchandise exports, which had the second highest year-over-year growth among the provinces at 57.3 per cent and June 2022 building permits, which had the second highest month-to-month growth among the provinces at 15.8 per cent.

