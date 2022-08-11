Menu

Science

Amanda Todd: Sentencing next month for man guilty of sextortion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Former RCMP officer says she is still haunted by the Amanda Todd case' Former RCMP officer says she is still haunted by the Amanda Todd case
Retired Constable Andrea Schadeck vividly recalls her first meeting with Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd. Todd was being sextorted and officers told her to get off social media. She says she had never had a client take their own life before and she was shocked by how little could be done to go after Todd's harasser. She says the video that Todd left behind forced action in her case. Schadeck says the one thing people need to remember is that she was a child and not responsible for what happened to her.

A sentencing hearing for a Dutch national convicted of harassing and extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd before her suicide has been scheduled for next month.

Justice Martha Devlin set the hearing for Aydin Coban to begin on Sept. 20 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Read more: Exclusive: Mountie who worked Amanda Todd case speaks for first time

A jury delivered a unanimous verdict on Saturday convicting Coban of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, and possession and distribution of child pornography in Todd’s case.

Amanda’s mother, Carol Todd, says she will deliver a victim impact statement during the hearing.

Todd was 15 when she took her own life in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser.

Read more: Amanda Todd trial: guilty verdict on five charges for Aydin Coban

She used flash cards to recount her ordeal in the video, which has since been watched by millions, shining a light on the issue of online harassment and cyberbullying.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
