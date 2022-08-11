Man arrested after report of theft, throwing of glass bottles at south London, Ont. business

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken into custody in connection with a disturbance at a business south of the downtown core Thursday which saw glass bottles thrown at vehicles and buildings, police in London, Ont., said.

The incident happened around noon at a business in the area of Wellington Road and Watson Street, a short distance south of the Thames River.

Officers responded to a report of a man stealing product from the business, police said.

It’s alleged the man left the business and began throwing glass bottles at nearby vehicles and buildings. Officers arrived but the man continued to cause a disturbance, police said.

“Roads in and around the area were closed, and individuals inside nearby businesses were advised of the incident, to ensure public safety while officers remained on scene,” police said in a statement.

One man was taken into custody without incident, police said. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.