Crime

Hwy. 28 impaired driving incidents include near collision with 2 cruisers: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 9:52 am
Peterborough County OPP say a vehicle nearly collided with two police cruisers on Hwy. 28 on Aug. 10. The driver involved was arrested for impaired driving. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a vehicle nearly collided with two police cruisers on Hwy. 28 on Aug. 10. The driver involved was arrested for impaired driving. File / Global News

Peterborough County OPP made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Wednesday including one involving a near collision with police cruisers.

Around 7 p.m., OPP say officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically and had “nearly collided” with two police cruisers on Hwy. 28 in Douro-Dummer Township, east of the city.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Selena O’Hanlon, 41, of Caledon, Ont., was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

O’Hanlon’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

O’Hanlon was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 14.

Selwyn Townwhip

Also on Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to multiple traffic complaints about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 28. Around 5:15 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township, northeast of the city.

Police say the driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Christopher Sawyers, 52, of Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance — opioid (other than heroin).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Sawyers was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.

