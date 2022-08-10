Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops still looking for leads 2 years after man fatally beaten near Polo Park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 10:41 am
The homicide unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg man Anthony Evaristo Gonzales. View image in full screen
The homicide unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg man Anthony Evaristo Gonzales. Winnipeg Police Service

It’s the second anniversary of his murder, and Winnipeg police say they’re hoping someone out there knows something about the death of Anthony Evaristo Gonzales.

Gonzales, 30, was attacked by a group of people and beaten to death in a St. Matthews Avenue parking lot around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2020, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg man beaten to death in parking lot near Polo Park

Homicide investigators continue to actively examine the case, and police said they believe there were a number of witnesses to the attack who could have valuable information to help arrest suspects and bring closure to the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman faces 2nd-degree murder charge in April homicide' Winnipeg woman faces 2nd-degree murder charge in April homicide
