Winnipeg cops still looking for leads 2 years after man fatally beaten near Polo Park

It’s the second anniversary of his murder, and Winnipeg police say they’re hoping someone out there knows something about the death of Anthony Evaristo Gonzales.

Gonzales, 30, was attacked by a group of people and beaten to death in a St. Matthews Avenue parking lot around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2020, police said.

Homicide investigators continue to actively examine the case, and police said they believe there were a number of witnesses to the attack who could have valuable information to help arrest suspects and bring closure to the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

