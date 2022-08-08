Rain delays start of men’s first-round play at National Bank Open in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Rain has delayed the start of men’s first-round singles play Monday at the National Bank Open.

Showers let up in the late morning and players were able to warm up for the scheduled early-afternoon opening matches at IGA Stadium. However, players later went back to the locker room and did not immediately return.

Light drizzle has been falling intermittently at the hardcourt venue. Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka was to play Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the opening match on centre court.

American Taylor Fritz was scheduled to meet Britain’s Andy Murray in another afternoon feature match and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was to play Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the evening.

Local favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is the only seeded Canadian in the singles draw at No. 6. Wild-card entries Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., are also in the 56-player field.