Quebec police watchdog begins probe into alleged beating of Senegalese diplomat

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating allegations that a Senegalese diplomat was detained and beaten by police in an Ottawa suburb last week.

Guy Lapointe of the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says the watchdog started its probe by requesting copies of the reports made in the wake the incident.

The Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the diplomat, who works at the West African nation’s embassy in Ottawa, had to be hospitalized after being handcuffed and beaten by police on Aug. 2 at her Gatineau, Que., home.

Gatineau police said in response that they arrested a woman after she hit a police officer in the face, adding she was tackled to the ground after allegedly biting another officer.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault on Saturday asked the watchdog to investigate, saying there are questions surrounding the event.

Lapointe says the watchdog is not publishing a news release with preliminary information about the facts of the case, as it usually does, in part because the Gatineau police have already publicized their version of events.