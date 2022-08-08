Man, 22, charged in north London, Ont. sex assault investigations: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation into two incidents in the city’s Stoney Creek neighbourhood last week.

Police say a woman walking on a trail in the area of the 700 block of Grenfell Drive, northeast of Adelaide Street North and Fanshawe Park Road East, on Aug. 2 was approached by a man on a bicycle around 5:45 p.m.

The man entered into a conversation with the woman and grabbed her before fleeing on his bicycle, police say. The victim snapped a photo of the suspect before he left the area.

Less than two hours later, police say a teenage girl in the same area was approached by a man around 7:10 p.m. and was offered money for sexual services.

Police said at the time that they believed the same suspect was involved in both incidents. The two victims did not suffer physical injuries, police said.

After releasing a suspect description and photograph, police revealed on Friday that a person had been arrested in connection with the case, but no other information was made public.

On Monday, police announced that a 22-year-old London man had been charged with three counts, including invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 and assault.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.