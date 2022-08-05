Menu

Health

Federal, provincial funds to purchase new monitoring equipment for Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Children’s Hospital receives federal, provincial support for new technology' Winnipeg Children’s Hospital receives federal, provincial support for new technology
Patient care manager Mary-Ellen Lee says the new devices have the capacity to deliver important health information even if a professional isn’t at the patient’s bedside.

Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre will be on the receiving end of almost $4 million in joint funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The province announced Friday the money will go toward paying for new monitors at the Children’s Hospital, leading to better outcomes for its patients.

Patient care manager Mary-Ellen Lee says the two dozen new devices, which are expected to arrive in three to four months, have the capacity to deliver important health information even if a professional isn’t at the patient’s bedside.

Read more: New cardiac clinic open at HSC Children’s Hospital

“With this technology, it means I don’t have to have a nurse stationary, but for the system to alert us when we need to go and assess,” Lee said.

The hospital’s executive director, Jennifer Cumpsty, said the new gear will make care more efficient, especially compared with the current necessity of physically moving patients to rooms with monitoring equipment.

“This allows us to have the flexibility to care for patients and bring the technology to them.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health Sciences Centre tagChildren’s Hospital tagPediatrics tagmonitoring equipment tagJennifer Cumpsty tagMary-Ellen Lee tagnew hospital funding tag

