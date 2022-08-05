Federal, provincial funds to purchase new monitoring equipment for Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre will be on the receiving end of almost $4 million in joint funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The province announced Friday the money will go toward paying for new monitors at the Children’s Hospital, leading to better outcomes for its patients.

Patient care manager Mary-Ellen Lee says the two dozen new devices, which are expected to arrive in three to four months, have the capacity to deliver important health information even if a professional isn’t at the patient’s bedside.

“With this technology, it means I don’t have to have a nurse stationary, but for the system to alert us when we need to go and assess,” Lee said.

The hospital’s executive director, Jennifer Cumpsty, said the new gear will make care more efficient, especially compared with the current necessity of physically moving patients to rooms with monitoring equipment.

“This allows us to have the flexibility to care for patients and bring the technology to them.”

