Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal home sales down 18% from last July: Quebec real estate association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes have been causing anxiety and confusion amoung Canadians: Real estate survey' The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes have been causing anxiety and confusion amoung Canadians: Real estate survey
The Bank of Canada's rising interest rates are impact more than just bank accounts. There have been causing stress for many Canadians. This is according to a recent real estate study done by TD.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal sales in July fell by 18 per cent last year, with the plexes category alone seeing a 38 per cent drop.

The association says sales for the month amounted to 3,080 compared with 3,772 last year, while homes with between two and five units plunged from 454 last July to 281 last month.

Click to play video: 'Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder' Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder
Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder – Jul 13, 2022

Charles Brant from the association’s market analysis department interpreted the drop as confirmation that the market dynamic has shifted, largely because of a significant hike in the country’s key interest rate.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bank of Canada interest rate hike is a ‘hammer to housing’ market: BMO economist

Brant says the magnitude of the interest rate hike accelerated the market’s slowdown, but it is much more gradual than in other major Canadian cities.

At the same time, new listings are up 22 per cent from 4,023 last July to 4,901 last month.

The median price of single-family homes in Montreal was $550,000 in July, up 10 per cent from the same time last year, but down $30,000 from April’s peak of $580,000.

Click to play video: 'The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes have been causing anxiety and confusion amoung Canadians: Real estate survey' The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes have been causing anxiety and confusion amoung Canadians: Real estate survey
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagMontreal taginflation tagInterest Rates tagHome sales tagMARKET tagHome buying tagMontreal home sales tagCharles Brant tagHome selling tagMontreal real estate market tagQuebec real estate association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers