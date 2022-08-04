3 injured in collision in Gravenhurst, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in Gravenhurst, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a cement truck and a passenger vehicle collided, leaving the occupants of the vehicle trapped.

“Gravenhurst Fire Department worked quickly to extricate the occupants including one small child who was fortunately unharmed, thanks to a properly installed child car seat,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the driver was taken to a Toronto-area hospital by air ambulance.

The passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the driver of the cement truck was not injured in the collision.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.