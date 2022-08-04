3 injured in collision in Gravenhurst, Ont.: police

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in Gravenhurst, Ont., police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said a cement truck and a passenger vehicle collided, leaving the occupants of the vehicle trapped.
“Gravenhurst Fire Department worked quickly to extricate the occupants including one small child who was fortunately unharmed, thanks to a properly installed child car seat,” police said in a news release.
Officers said the driver was taken to a Toronto-area hospital by air ambulance.
The passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers said the driver of the cement truck was not injured in the collision.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Comments