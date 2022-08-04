Regina’s Arden Kliewer making a name for herself on the ice and the field

Send this page to someone via email

The concept of a dual sport athlete is nothing new. Many athletes have had great success at the highest levels in multiple sports.

Regina‘s Arden Kliewer has combined two sports that balance each other perfectly – hockey and football – and she’s made a big name for herself in the process.

Kliewer has spent her life on the ice. The Saskatoon Stars alum is currently preparing for her second season as goalie for the University of Regina Cougars women’s hockey team.

But unlike most of her teammates, her off-season training regimen looks a little different. Instead of hitting the ice, Kliewer has hit the turf.

“Switching from hockey to football … I was stepping into a completely new zone and it was all about getting myself out of my comfort zone and playing with it and now I’m here,” said Kliewer.

The goalie turned defensive lineman for the Saskatoon Valkyries was introduced to the game through flag football, but since transitioning to tackle she hasn’t looked back.

“I was really hesitant because I was kinda scared to play tackle,” she explained. “I had played flag for a long time. But I took the leap, signed up, showed up and loved it.”

The combination of the two sports has been beneficial for Kliewer, who is reaping the benefits of her competitive offseason training.

“There’s definitely that cross over, especially playing D-line,” she explained. “You have to be quick off the line and in the net it’s the same thing, I’ve just got to be quick. It’s a great way to train in the offseason, instead of just working out in the gym I get to come out and do something that’s fun, stay active and train.”

Kliewer relishes in the physical nature of the position as a defensive end, something far different than she’s used to between the pipes in hockey.

“Honestly I think that’s where it comes from, in hockey I have to be reserved and stay at home but here I can go out and blow some people up, blow off some steam and hit whoever I want,” she chuckled.

Valkyries head coach Pat Barry said it has been a joy watching the dual sport athlete progress on both the field and the ice.

“Arden has a great attitude, she’s having fun when she’s playing sports,” Barry said. “I’ve seen that from the highlights of her with the Cougars and with us on the Valkyries, she’s having a great time and I love that about her.”

In just two years, Kliewer has already proven herself as a dominant football player, securing spot on Canada’s national women’s team.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Kliewer said. “I never thought I’d be here after only playing for two years, it’s crazy. Playing two years and I’m already going to Finland to represent Canada, I’m extremely honoured for the opportunity, I’m super excited and hopefully we can make the best of it.”

