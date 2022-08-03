2 men arrested after jewelry store robbery at Mic Mac Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a jewelry store at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a call about a robbery around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dropped by Lake Banook for Canoe ‘22 when I witnessed this arrest. Two men stole jewelry from a store at Mic Mac Mall. They fled on bicycles and then attempted to lose police on foot here. Apparently the other guy tried fleeing by jumping into the lake, but he was also arrested. pic.twitter.com/LRQt2gvgLw — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) August 3, 2022

Two men had entered the store, smashed a display case, stole jewelry and left the area on bicycles.

Police arrested one man on Prince Albert Road.

“The other suspect went into Lake Banook and was arrested a short time later,” the release said.

Police said there was no threat to public safety but asked the public to avoid Lake Banook as officers conducted their investigation.