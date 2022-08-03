Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after jewelry store robbery at Mic Mac Mall

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 3:24 pm
Police said two men robbed a jewelry store at the Mic Mac Mall Wednesday afternoon.
Police said two men robbed a jewelry store at the Mic Mac Mall Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a jewelry store at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a call about a robbery around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men had entered the store, smashed a display case, stole jewelry and left the area on bicycles.

Police arrested one man on Prince Albert Road.

Read more: Dartmouth carnival shut down by police due to ‘gangs of kids fighting’

“The other suspect went into Lake Banook and was arrested a short time later,” the release said.

Police said there was no threat to public safety but asked the public to avoid Lake Banook as officers conducted their investigation.

