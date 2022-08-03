Hot weather prompts advisories from some Ontario public health units

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Some public health units in southwestern Ontario have issued heat advisories with hot and humid weather set to descend on the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as temperatures across the region are forecasted to reach up to 33C, with humidex values of 41C to 43C. The agency says it’s expected to be even warmer in the Windsor area, where humidex values could hit 45C.

Southwestern public health unit issued a heat warning and the London-Middlesex unit issued a heat alert.

Environment Canada says its heat warning is not required with a cold front expected to pass Thursday.

The agency issues a heat warning when temperatures are forecasted at 31C or humidex values of 42C for at least two days.

It says temperatures are expected to dip to 28C on Thursday with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in Toronto.