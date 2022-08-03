Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Hot weather prompts advisories from some Ontario public health units

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 8:03 am
Hot and muggy weather is on tap for southern Ontario for the duration of the week.
Hot and muggy weather is on tap for southern Ontario for the duration of the week. Global News

TORONTO — Some public health units in southwestern Ontario have issued heat advisories with hot and humid weather set to descend on the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as temperatures across the region are forecasted to reach up to 33C, with humidex values of 41C to 43C. The agency says it’s expected to be even warmer in the Windsor area, where humidex values could hit 45C.

Southwestern public health unit issued a heat warning and the London-Middlesex unit issued a heat alert.

Environment Canada says its heat warning is not required with a cold front expected to pass Thursday.

Read more: MLHU issues 5th heat alert of season for London region

The agency issues a heat warning when temperatures are forecasted at 31C or humidex values of 42C for at least two days.

It says temperatures are expected to dip to 28C on Thursday with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in Toronto.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
