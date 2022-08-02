Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Beyoncé to change lyric on ‘Renaissance’ after ‘ableist slur’ accusations

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 1:20 pm
Beyonce performs onstage during the 'On The Run II' tour - New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. View image in full screen
Beyoncé performs onstage during the 'On The Run II' tour - New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. Getty Images

NOTE: This story contains offensive language. 

After activists online accused Beyoncé of including an “ableist slur” in a song from her latest album Renaissance, the singer announced she would remove the offensive lyric.

The problematic lyric was featured on the album’s 11th track, Heated, which twice contained the word “spaz,” an offensive term for cerebral palsy (also known as spastic diplegia).

Read more: Unsealed Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard court docs reveal new info, stir online battle

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a representative for Beyoncé, 40, told Good Morning America on Monday.

In June, pop singer Lizzo faced the same controversy and changed a lyric in her single Grrrls following a backlash from disability activists online.

Story continues below advertisement

Lizzo, 34, had also used the word “spaz” in her song, which was later removed.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote in a statement posted to social media at the time.

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

One prominent disability activist, Hannah Diviney, wrote an opinion column for Hireup about Beyoncé’s use of the offensive word.

Diviney, who has cerebral palsy, was a leading force in calling out both Lizzo and Beyoncé on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we’d changed the music industry and started a global conversation about why ableist language — intentional or not — has no place in music,” Diviney wrote of Lizzo’s lyric change. “But I guess I was wrong, because now Beyoncé has gone and done exactly the same thing.”

Read more: Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of world tour, ‘I was not all ready’

Diviney also tweeted about the offensive Beyoncé lyric, writing that the word feels like a “slap in the face to me, the disabled community & progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”

Many more disability activists also took to Twitter to share in Diviney’s call for a lyric change.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Others online, however, were quick to defend Beyoncé, claiming “spaz” meant something different in the Black community. Many social media users alleged the word is equivalent to “go crazy” in African American English, or African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

Read more: Joni Mitchell delights fans with 1st full set in more than 20 years

Story continues below advertisement

Beyoncé’s album Renaissance was released July 29. Spotify announced on Friday that the album became 2022’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist.

Click to play video: 'Metis country artist Teigen Gayse on her new music and career' Metis country artist Teigen Gayse on her new music and career
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Beyonce taglizzo tagRenaissance tagBeyoncé Renaissance tagBeyonce apology tagBeyonce lyric change tagBeyonce Renaissance slur tagRenaissance ableist slur tagRenaissance slur tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers