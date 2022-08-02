1 woman injured, arrested after knife fight in Kitchener, 2nd woman sought: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested one woman and are on the hunt for a second after disturbance call in Kitchener, Ont., over the weekend.

They were initially called to an apartment building near Weber Street East and Cedar Street North at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two women fighting, with knives were involved.

Police say when the officers arrived they found a 48-year-old woman from Kitchener with a stab wound.

After she received treatment from paramedics, police then arrested her and charged her with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say the second suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

They expect to lay further charges in connection with the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.