B.C.’s Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada holds annual fundraising ride for diabetes

The B.C. chapter of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada held its annual “Cross-Country Ride against Diabetes” event on Sunday, hoping to raise thousands of dollars for diabetes research.

The ride began Sunday morning at a Gurdwara in Abbotsford, then made its way to a Gurdwara in Surrey.

The goal is to raise more than $100,000 which will go towards continuing Diabetes Canada’s vital research.

“It’s very important to help humanity,” said Azad Sidh, a Sikh Motorcycle Club member. “I know we are very busy but we are very capable, it’s our duty as well.”

Last year the club raised more than $113,000 that went towards diabetes programs and services.

In B.C., more than one million people are living with diabetes, according to Diabetes Canada.

“In B.C., rates of type 1 and type 2 diabetes have increased by 58.6 per cent since 2009. There are now 1,527,000 million people with diabetes or prediabetes in the province, second only to Ontario in terms of cases,” Diabetes Canada said in a release.

Those that wish to donate can get more information on their website.

