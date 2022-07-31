Menu

Canada

B.C.’s Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada holds annual fundraising ride for diabetes

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 7:14 pm
Members gathered Sunday morning in Abbotsford for their annual fundraising ride. View image in full screen
Members gathered Sunday morning in Abbotsford for their annual fundraising ride. Global BC

The B.C. chapter of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada held its annual “Cross-Country Ride against Diabetes” event on Sunday, hoping to raise thousands of dollars for diabetes research.

The ride began Sunday morning at a Gurdwara in Abbotsford, then made its way to a Gurdwara in Surrey.

Read more: Manitoba motorcycle club hosts fundraiser ride for Diabetes Canada

The goal is to raise more than $100,000 which will go towards continuing Diabetes Canada’s vital research.

“It’s very important to help humanity,” said Azad Sidh, a Sikh Motorcycle Club member. “I know we are very busy but we are very capable, it’s our duty as well.”

Read more: Second annual convoy to Kamloops, B.C. honours the ‘lost souls’ of residential school

Story continues below advertisement

Last year the club raised more than $113,000 that went towards diabetes programs and services.

In B.C., more than one million people are living with diabetes, according to Diabetes Canada.

“In B.C., rates of type 1 and type 2 diabetes have increased by 58.6 per cent since 2009. There are now 1,527,000 million people with diabetes or prediabetes in the province, second only to Ontario in terms of cases,” Diabetes Canada said in a release.

Those that wish to donate can get more information on their website.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Siblings with a rare degenerative disease inspire and help each other' This Is BC: Siblings with a rare degenerative disease inspire and help each other
This Is BC: Siblings with a rare degenerative disease inspire and help each other – Jun 30, 2022
