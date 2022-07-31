Menu

Canada

St. Lawrence Market’s expanded opening hours begin in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 11:47 am
Shoppers at the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. St. Lawrence Market was first established in the early 19th century, originating from a proclamation that established a designated area near King Street and New Street (later renamed Jarvis Street) for a public market in 1803. View image in full screen
Shoppers at the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. St. Lawrence Market was first established in the early 19th century, originating from a proclamation that established a designated area near King Street and New Street (later renamed Jarvis Street) for a public market in 1803. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh

Expanded hours are set to begin at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market on Sunday as part of a one-year pilot project.

The market will be open between Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

It will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays and will be closed on Mondays.

Read more: Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market to launch expanded hours at end of July

“The pilot project is the result of a recent review of the market’s hours of operation, which included public feedback and an evaluation of how operational improvements can help the market better serve residents of Toronto and visitors to the city,” a previously issued release explained.

“The revised hours of operation will make the market more accessible, with service hours that meet visitors’ changing needs and preferences.”

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was “encouraging Torontonians to support our local farmers and businesses today.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
