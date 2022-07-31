St. Lawrence Market’s expanded opening hours begin in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Expanded hours are set to begin at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market on Sunday as part of a one-year pilot project.

The market will be open between Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

It will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays and will be closed on Mondays.

“The pilot project is the result of a recent review of the market’s hours of operation, which included public feedback and an evaluation of how operational improvements can help the market better serve residents of Toronto and visitors to the city,” a previously issued release explained.

“The revised hours of operation will make the market more accessible, with service hours that meet visitors’ changing needs and preferences.”

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was “encouraging Torontonians to support our local farmers and businesses today.”

