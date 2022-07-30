Menu

Crime

Toronto man arrested after 2 alleged sexual assaults at Bloor-Spadina business

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 10:06 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An arrest has been made following two alleged sexual assaults in July, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said officers investigated reports of two sexual assaults at a business in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Police said they began their investigation on July 18.

It is alleged that a man working at a business as a custodian sexually assaulted two people.

On July 28, police arrested Aboneh Kassa Gebre, 59, from Toronto. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, police said.

Toronto police said they believed there could be other victims.

