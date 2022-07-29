Menu

Entertainment

Shakira should serve 8-year prison term for tax fraud say Spanish prosecutors

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 29, 2022 9:23 am
Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 10, 2018. View image in full screen
FILE - Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 10, 2018. Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday, July 27, 2022. AP

Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (nearly $19 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($31 million).

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Shakira’s public relations team says the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros (nearly $4 million) in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
