Comments

Canada

Man taken to hospital after ‘industrial accident’ in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 3:43 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police said a man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Toronto.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Queen Street West and Triller Avenue area at around 11:35 a.m.

Police said the man was working on a home when he fell from the roof.

Officers said he was taken to hospital “under trauma protocol.”

Police said the man is in his 70s or 80s.

According to police, the Ministry of Labour is investigating.

