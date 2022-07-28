Driver charged following crash on Colborne Street in Lindsay: police

A Lindsay, Ont., woman was charged following a crash in the town on Wednesday night.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver following a collision on Colborne Street West.
Police discovered a vehicle first struck a parked car and then rolled onto its roof.
Read more: Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests including driver found with drugs, knife
The driver was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital to be assessed.
Trending Stories
Lori Smith, 59, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 1.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments