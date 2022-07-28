Driver charged following crash on Colborne Street in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman was charged following a crash in the town on Wednesday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver following a collision on Colborne Street West.

Police discovered a vehicle first struck a parked car and then rolled onto its roof.

The driver was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital to be assessed.

Lori Smith, 59, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 1.

