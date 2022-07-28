Menu

Crime

Driver charged following crash on Colborne Street in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:37 am
A woman was charged following a crash in Lindsay, Ont., on July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A woman was charged following a crash in Lindsay, Ont., on July 27, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Lindsay, Ont., woman was charged following a crash in the town on Wednesday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver following a collision on Colborne Street West.

Police discovered a vehicle first struck a parked car and then rolled onto its roof.

Read more: Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests including driver found with drugs, knife

The driver was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital to be assessed.

Lori Smith, 59, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 1.

