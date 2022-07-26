SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Buck Martinez set to return to broadcast booth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 2:53 pm

TORONTO – Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is set to make his return to the booth tonight when Toronto takes on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Martinez, 73, stepped away from the job in mid-April after being diagnosed with cancer. He has since completed his treatment for the disease.

His ties to the Blue Jays date back to 1981 when he started a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers.

Martinez played 17 years in Major League Baseball, including stops with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.

He was hired as the Blue Jays’ manager in 2001, but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.

He first stepped behind the microphone in 1987 as a colour commentator for Jays games on TSN.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022

© 2022 The Canadian Press
