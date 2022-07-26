Menu

Canada

Portion of Toronto’s Yorkville briefly closed due to ‘very dangerous’ construction situation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:53 pm
Cumberland Street at its intersection with Bay Street. View image in full screen
Cumberland Street at its intersection with Bay Street. Google Maps/Screenshot

A portion of Cumberland Street in the Yorkville area was briefly closed due to a “very dangerous” situation stemming from a construction site on Tuesday, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said there were reports of hoist cables on a crane were not working at a construction site in the area of Cumberland Street and Yonge Street.

Read more: Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in Toronto

Police said concrete was stuck in the air, describing the situation as “very dangerous.”

Cumberland Street was closed from Yonge to Bay Street for both pedestrians and cars as a result of the situation. Officers were on scene to enforce road closures and public safety, a spokesperson said.

Toronto police told Global News a contractor was on scene “trying to fix the hoist cables.”

At around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said the road had reopened.

