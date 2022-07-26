Portion of Toronto’s Yorkville briefly closed due to ‘very dangerous’ construction situation

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of Cumberland Street in the Yorkville area was briefly closed due to a “very dangerous” situation stemming from a construction site on Tuesday, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said there were reports of hoist cables on a crane were not working at a construction site in the area of Cumberland Street and Yonge Street.

Read more: Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in Toronto

Police said concrete was stuck in the air, describing the situation as “very dangerous.”

Cumberland Street was closed from Yonge to Bay Street for both pedestrians and cars as a result of the situation. Officers were on scene to enforce road closures and public safety, a spokesperson said.

Toronto police told Global News a contractor was on scene “trying to fix the hoist cables.”

Story continues below advertisement

At around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said the road had reopened.

HAZARD:

Cumberland St + Yonge St

1:55pm

– On a construction site

– Reports that hoist cables on a crane not working

– Concrete is stuck in the air

– Very dangerous

ROAD CLOSURE: Cumberland is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic #GO1431421

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2022