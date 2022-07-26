Morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 26

Send this page to someone via email

City council update with Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies, the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association calls for a meat pricing investigation, and food sensitivity testing with naturopathic doctor Jaqui Fleury in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Applying for disaster relief and a damaged overpass: Coun. Troy Davies

People are still talking about an intense rainstorm in June that shut down streets and flooded out basements in Saskatoon.

City council has now applied for relief from the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.

Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies has the latest discussion from city council, including damage to the overpass at Circle Drive and 108th Street in a hit and run.

3:56 Applying for disaster relief and a damaged overpass: Coun. Troy Davies

SSGA calls for investigation into meat prices

Producers are looking for answers to what they say is a significant imbalance in cattle and beef pricing markets.

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association is now calling for an investigation into meat pricing.

Garner Deobold, an affiliate director with the association, explains the answers they are looking for.

4:27 SSGA calls for investigation into meat prices

Breaking down food sensitivity testing in Healthy Living

Naturopathic doctor Jaqui Fleury breaks down the results of a food sensitivity test carried out on Chantal Wagner.

She explains the results to Chantal and how some foods could be affecting her immune system.

4:21 Breaking down food sensitivity testing in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 26

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 26.

1:31 Saskatoon's top headlines: Tuesday, July 26