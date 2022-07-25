2 arrested after firearms seized at Lindsay residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face firearms-related charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that as part of an ongoing investigation on Friday, officers went to a home on Cambridge Street South where they arrested two individuals at 9:40 a.m. A search warrant executed at the home later that day resulted in the seizure of three long guns, a replica firearm and ammunition, police said.

Jake Breen, and Lyndsay Howard, both 29 and from Lindsay, were each charged with:

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of breach of firearms regulation — storing firearm or restricted firearm

Breen was additionally charged with three counts of possession of ammunition for a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and one count of failure to comply with probation.

Breen was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay; Howard was released and will appear in court on Sept. 1, police said Monday.