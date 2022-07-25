Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after firearms seized at Lindsay residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 10:20 am
Police in Lindsay arrested two people and seized several firearms on July 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested two people and seized several firearms on July 22, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Two people face firearms-related charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that as part of an ongoing investigation on Friday, officers went to a home on Cambridge Street South where they arrested two individuals at 9:40 a.m. A search warrant executed at the home later that day resulted in the seizure of three long guns, a replica firearm and ammunition, police said.

Read more: Firearms and jewelry recovered, Havelock man charged after Peterborough break-in: OPP

Jake Breen, and Lyndsay Howard, both 29 and from Lindsay, were each charged with:

  • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • two counts of breach of firearms regulation — storing firearm or restricted firearm
Trending Stories

Breen was additionally charged with three counts of possession of ammunition for a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and one count of failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Breen was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay; Howard was released and will appear in court on Sept. 1, police said Monday.

Click to play video: '52 school buses travel to Ted Cruz’s home, carrying school shooting victims’ items' 52 school buses travel to Ted Cruz’s home, carrying school shooting victims’ items
lindsay tagGuns tagFirearms tagFirearm tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Ontario tagCambridge Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers