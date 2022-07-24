Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 in custody, no injuries following shootings in Toronto, Mississauga: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 10:48 am
Peel police said no injuries were reported and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which police eventually stopped on Highway 403. View image in full screen
Peel police said no injuries were reported and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which police eventually stopped on Highway 403. Global News File

Six people are in custody after shootings were reported in Toronto and Mississauga on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub around 2:54 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.

Peel police said no injuries were reported and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which police eventually stopped on Highway 403.

Officers arrested three men, according to police.

Read more: 2 men dead, 1 woman injured in Vaughan nightclub shooting: police

Meanwhile, around 7:47 a.m., Toronto police responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East.

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate tweet, police said there were no injuries as a result of the shooting and that they had located a suspect vehicle.

Trending Stories

Toronto police said they arrested three people and recovered a firearm.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagToronto shooting tagpeel police tagTPS tagDundas Street tagEglinton Avenue taghighway 403 tagDixie Road tagParliament Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers