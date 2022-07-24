6 in custody, no injuries following shootings in Toronto, Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Six people are in custody after shootings were reported in Toronto and Mississauga on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub around 2:54 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.

Peel police said no injuries were reported and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which police eventually stopped on Highway 403.

Officers arrested three men, according to police.

Meanwhile, around 7:47 a.m., Toronto police responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East.

In a separate tweet, police said there were no injuries as a result of the shooting and that they had located a suspect vehicle.

Toronto police said they arrested three people and recovered a firearm.

SHOOTING:

– Eglinton Ave E/Dixie Rd #Mississauga

– Shooting occurred outside a nightclub

– No injuries have been reported

– Suspects fled in vehicle

– #PRP stopped vehicle on w/b 403

– 3 men in custody

– W/B Hwy 403 closed from Cawthra to Mavis

– C/R at 2:54 a.m.

– PR22-0245776 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 24, 2022

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: UPDATE

Parliament St + Dundas St East

– Officers on scene investigating

– Officers locate suspect vehicle

– 3 people arrested, firearm recovered

– No reported injuries

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO1415137

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2022

