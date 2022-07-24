6 in custody, no injuries following shootings in Toronto, Mississauga: police

Six people are in custody after shootings were reported in Toronto and Mississauga on Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub around 2:54 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.
Peel police said no injuries were reported and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which police eventually stopped on Highway 403.
Officers arrested three men, according to police.
Meanwhile, around 7:47 a.m., Toronto police responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East.
In a separate tweet, police said there were no injuries as a result of the shooting and that they had located a suspect vehicle.
Toronto police said they arrested three people and recovered a firearm.
