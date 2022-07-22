Winnipeg cops looking for info after would-be thief fails to escape with stolen ATM

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the strange case of an attempted ATM theft — not just money from the machine, but the machine itself.

Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Main Street around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, where they found a significantly damaged storefront.

Investigators believe someone used a stolen vehicle to back up into the storefront, then attached the ATM to the vehicle with a chain and dragged it away.

At some point, the ATM detached from the vehicle, and officers found it in the 3000 block of Main Street. The stolen vehicle was found on Meadowcrest Bay, but the suspect had already fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

