Crime

Guelph police say discovery of human remains not considered suspicious

Police were called to the area of Arthur and Macdonnell after a body was found on Thursday.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 22, 2022 12:47 pm
A file photo of police tape in a park. View image in full screen
A file photo of police tape in a park. Simon Ostler / Global News File

Guelph police are investigating after receiving a report about the discovery of human remains.

They say they were notified about the body on Thursday and there was a police presence in the area of Arthur and Macdonell streets.

Investigators say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Guelph, Ont. police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

There is no information available as to the identity or gender.

 

 

