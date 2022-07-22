Guelph police say discovery of human remains not considered suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating after receiving a report about the discovery of human remains.

They say they were notified about the body on Thursday and there was a police presence in the area of Arthur and Macdonell streets.

Investigators say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

There is no information available as to the identity or gender.