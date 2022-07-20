Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect, witness following alleged Niagara Falls, Ont. abduction, sex assault

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 3:52 pm
Police are seeking a suspect and witness after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Niagara Falls On July 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a suspect and witness after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Niagara Falls On July 19, 2022. Global News

Police are seeking the identity of two men, a suspect and a witness, in connection with an abduction and sexual assault investigation in Niagara Falls.

Investigators say the victim, in her 20s, was alleged to have been forced into the truck on Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. near Drummond Road and Highway 420.

“She was approached on foot by an unknown man who had been driving a pickup truck,” a Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson said in a release.

“After a brief conversation he forced her into the truck. The victim was taken to an unknown area possibly in Chippawa.”

Read more: Mississauga teen facing attempted murder charge tied to early April fatal shooting in Niagara Falls

Detectives say the woman was sexually assaulted and suffered facial injuries before she was able to escape on foot. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The victim waved down a passing male motorist in a white pickup truck who offered her assistance.,” said NRPS.

“The motorist drove the victim to a place of safety in the area of Frederica Street in Niagara Falls.”

NRPS are seeking the suspect as well as the man in the truck that helped the victim.

Anyone with information or possible security camera footage is being asked to reach out to detectives with Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford confirms new powers for Ottawa, Toronto mayors' Doug Ford confirms new powers for Ottawa, Toronto mayors
