2-year-old girl in stroller fatally struck crossing street in Montreal North

A two-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle being driven in Montreal North on Wednesday morning.
Police say the mother was crossing the street at Fleury street near des Récollets at around 9 a.m. with her daughter, who was in a stroller at the time.
A car being driven and making a turn then struck the two pedestrians, critically injuring the toddler and causing low-body injuries to the mother, police say.
The 2-year-old was brought to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The area was closed off while police conduct an investigation.
