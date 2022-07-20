Menu

Canada

2-year-old girl in stroller fatally struck crossing street in Montreal North

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 11:21 am
An ambulance is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. View image in full screen
An ambulance is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A two-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle being driven in Montreal North on Wednesday morning.

Police say the mother was crossing the street at Fleury street near des Récollets at around 9 a.m. with her daughter, who was in a stroller at the time.

A car being driven and making a turn then struck the two pedestrians, critically injuring the toddler and causing low-body injuries to the mother, police say.

Read more: 2 dead, 10 hospitalized after transport truck plows into cars on Montreal’s south shore

The 2-year-old was brought to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed off while police conduct an investigation.

More to come. 

 

