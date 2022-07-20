Suspicious death investigation underway at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Local and provincial police services are investing a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

On Tuesday, Munsee-Delaware First Nation Police Service, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service, Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police, and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service were dispatched to a sudden death at an address on Jubilee Road.

The death is now being treated as suspicious by police.

The investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch in partnership with other police agencies.

Police say members of the community can expect to see an increased presence of OPP and Oneida personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.

