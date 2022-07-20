Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorms and heat warning could hit London, Ont. region Wednesday

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 20, 2022 8:11 am
London Thunderstorm View image in full screen
A thunderstorm in London, Ont., prompted reaction from local residents on social media. Kelly Wang / Global News

Two big weather events are forecasted for the London region Wednesday, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement warning of severe thunderstorms and continuing heat.

The weather agency is warning about the possibility of a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron on Wednesday afternoon, then track eastward through the evening.

Read more: 2-day heat warning issued for London, Ont. and area

Environment Canada said damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible, and a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.

The threat of severe weather should decrease as storms move east Wednesday evening, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the London region is entering day two of a heat warning.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue Wednesday, with daytime high temperatures reaching near 31 C with humidex values expected to reach the upper 30s later in the day.

Wednesday night’s temperatures are expected to drop to near 20 C overnight, with slightly cooler temperatures expected for Thursday.

